WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Students in the District will head back to school in less than two weeks, but some city officials worry schools won’t be ready in time.

“I’m concerned about whether or not the Department of General Services will be able to fix all of the outstanding issues, especially the major ones, before students and teachers return,” said Council Member at Large Robert White.

White is one of several council members who have been touring DC Public Schools facilities prior to the August 29 start date.

White, as well as council members Elissa Silverman and Janeese Lewis George, have reported seeing a range of facility issues that need to be addressed.

“We’re seeing HVAC issues, leak issues, electrical issues in addition to some minor issues,” said White.

After one day of school visits, Silverman wrote on Twitter, “It doesn’t seem @DCDGS pays attention to warranties on systems. We heard repeatedly about HVAC systems that failed almost upon building opening.” And, “The process @DCDGS has for work orders is focused on “closing out orders” rather than the actual goal of fixing what is broken.”

According to the online HVAC Dashboard compiled by DC Department of General Services, more than 100 school facilities have open HVAC work orders. Those range from cooling issues to heating and service issues.

And while some schools may only have one open work order in one room, some schools, like Deal Middle School, have more than a dozen open work orders.

MacFarland Middle School has several cooling issues listed in rooms spanning from the cafeteria to the boy’s locker room.

“I think we saw the worst-case scenario last year,” said White. “And my hope is that we don’t see a repeat of that. Last year when schools returned there were a signific number of schools across the city who did not have working HVAC systems so students and staff were insanely hot and uncomfortable.”

DC News Now reached out to DCDGS for comment on several questions, including why some work orders take so long to be filled. However, the agency did not respond.

“There are supply chain issues, I recognize that. And I recognize that DGS staff are working very hard. But the issue with how long it takes to get work orders addressed predates the pandemic and the supply chain issues,” said White.

“And many of these work orders that we’re seeing on our school visits are work orders that have been open for months and sometimes years,” he continued.

According to the councilmember, council and the Mayor have increased funding for DCDGS and school maintenance in recent years.