WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire that broke out in a two-story building in D.C. displaced over 10 people Wednesday night.

The fire started on the second floor, middle row of a building in the 4000 block of Kansas Ave. in Northwest.

Responders knocked out the fire. DC Fire and EMS said the building’s sprinklers played a key role in the fight against the fire.

Officials said that the building had six units. Around 12 people were displaced. No injuries were reported.