WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police reported that a window pane at the Daily Rider bicycle shop was shattered and over $20,000 in bikes and locks was stolen on Monday morning.

A police report said that an unknown suspect broke the front glass pane at the store on H Street NE. The suspect stole four electric bikes — valued at $20,000 — and five bike locks — valued at $500.

Police said that a witness saw the suspect fleeing from the store and heading east.