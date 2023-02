WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating after thousands in merchandise were stolen from a Lululemon store on Monday.

The theft happened at the store on U Street. Police said that around $4,000 worth of clothing was stolen.

This was the second time in just over a week that police were called to a burglary at a high-end store. Police said that on February 12, around 15 suspects stormed a Chanel store on I Street.