WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A bit of D.C. history went on sale Thursday when people had their first chance to buy parts of Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium.

The venue, which was home to Washington’s NFL team for decades, is in the process of being demolished. That process is supposed to be completed by the end of 2023.

Whether people have memories of attending a football game or entertainment event at RFK, they can own a piece of it. Wooden and plastic orange seats from the stadium’s lower bowl and turnstiles were available to purchase as of Nov. 3. Any items people buy will be available for in-person pickup only from Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 at the stadium campus in Northeast. Events DC will send buyers information about pickup location and times. All seats will come with a certificate of authenticity.

In all, 8,000 seats will be available for sale.

A portion of the proceeds from seat and memorabilia sales will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington and St. Coletta of Greater Washington.