WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A six month old bulldog named Hugo has been reunited with his owner after being stolen from a D.C. hotel room on Friday.

The suspect is still on the loose.

It happened at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the corner of 22nd and N streets Northwest around 6 p.m. Friday and then suddenly returned midnight on Saturday.

Melissa Phillips from Brooklyn, NY, was in town over the weekend taking classes at George Washington University. She brought her two dogs with her to the hotel and went to class early Friday morning.

“The dog was in the room. I came back and I immediately noticed that he wasn’t coming up to me,” Phillips said.

Six month old Hugo, her French Bulldog, was gone.

“They didn’t take the other dog. The other dog has a little bit of a handicap. She has hip problems and she’s Cavalier,” Phillips said.

She had supervisor check with housekeeping.

“One of the ones that she reached sad that there were two dogs in the room,” Phillips said.

It’s not the first time a French Bulldog was stolen in the District. In April, one year old Bruno was taken in an armed robbery in Northwest. He was found dead in Prince George’s County last month.

Luckily for Phillips, Saturday at midnight “The front desk was calling me to say that stranger had walked up to the desk and handed them the dog and saying they know the dog belongs here. Yeah. And he left,” Phillips said.

Police are looking for a man seen in surveillance video with Hugo under his arm.

(Metropolitan Police Department)

Phillips told the hotel operations manager, “Anything’s possible but my dog has not left the room and the only people who know him, who’ve seen him are people that work for the hotel,” she said.

While detectives investigate she has this message:

“I just want to honestly say a shout out to Washington D.C. because without like all of you, I would never have gotten him back. And I wouldn’t have done what to tell my four year old daughter,” Phillips said.

Now she plans to tell her daughter what happened.

“I want to tell her because I want to I want her to know that cops are good people. Because she thinks they just go after bad guys. And I want her to know that they help good people,” Phillips said.

If you know the man in the pictures above, contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Phillips said she already had plans to microchip Hugo in two weeks.