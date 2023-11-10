Editor’s Note — The above video is from previous coverage which is referenced within this story.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The owners of Brine Oyster Bar & Seafood House, which had two locations, one on H Street NE, and the other on Dupont Circle, said in a statement on Facebook that they would be closing both locations permanently.

“𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘺 𝘥𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘷𝘦. 𝘞𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘭𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘺, 𝘸𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘯𝘰 𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘥𝘰𝘰𝘳𝘴.” The owners said.

According to the statement, the final dinner service was to take place on Saturday, Nov. 11.

DC News Now interviewed owner Aaron McGovern in June 2023 after a suspect was taken into custody following a string of burglaries along the H Street Corridor.

McGovern said his business had been burglarized just weeks prior to the arrest.

“The cash register was stolen, computer was thrown on the floor, beer taps were opened up so it flooded the whole bar here with beer. A bunch of champagne and wine were stolen,” he said.

And, a few months ago an employee was assaulted. “My employee was shot and stabbed over his wallet a few months back,” he said.

McGovern said he and his employees did not feel safe in the area.