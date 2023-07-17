WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On July 17, 2023, Pamela Smith was named Chief of Police at the Metropolitan Police Department. She is the first African American woman to hold the role.

Smith brings 25 years of experience in law enforcement including serving as Chief of Police for the United States Park Police.

She began her career with the United States Park Police in 1998 as a San Francisco Patrol officer. She later worked in New York and Georgia where she rose through the ranks to become the first African American woman to serve as Chief of Police in the agency’s history.

Smith joined MPD in 2022 as the department’s first Chief Equity Officer, leading the department’s efforts on diversity, equity, and inclusion. She was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police at the Homeland Security Bureau in April 2023.