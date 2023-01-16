WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People from all across the District came out to Ward 8 to celebrate the work and the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They marched, walked, and danced through Anacostia in the 42nd annual Martin Luther King Jr Day Parade.

The parade and the peace walk are long-standing traditions in Ward 8, drawing people from across the city and from neighboring Virginia and Maryland. Bands, organizations, and community members took to the streets, waving to spectators and carrying signs reading excerpts of Dr. King’s famous speech.

Families like Courtney Wash and her four children lined the parade route that made its way down MLK Avenue SE. While Wash was born and raised in the District, she and her family just recently moved to the area from Georgia. She was excited to show her children the DC tradition as well as the rich history of Dr. King in the area.

“It’s very important so they know who their leader is. I just want them to see how big of a deal it is in Washington DC because they’re actually from Georgia and they don’t see as much,” Wash explained. “So for me to be from here and grow up here and learn about Martin Luther King, I want them to learn the same thing.”

Parents who spoke to DC New Now reporter Katie Rhee say they hope their kids continue learning about Dr. King beyond the classroom. Kids also weighed in on the matter like DCPS student Marcus Wheeler who explained that Dr. King was an inspiration to the Black community and Logan Burton, who was visiting DC from New Jersey, explained that Dr. King saved the world.

“I don’t want this to be another day off from school,” Logan’s mother Enid Burton explained. “I want him to be able to learn. This is full of culture and we don’t usually get a lot of this in [New] Jersey so I wanted him to see this.”

Donita Graham, who has two young daughters, a toddler and a 4-year-old in pre-school, hopes her daughters will learn about Dr. King not only inside of the classroom but from lessons she’s teaching them at home.

“I definitely want them to grow up in a world where things are fair and everyone is treated equally,” Graham explained. “And if it’s not, I definitely want to portray that on them to just be a light to others no matter the color of their skin.”

Nearly 6 decades after Dr. King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech right here in Washington, DC News Now asked people along the parade route whether his dream of equality and social justice has been achieved. Wash explained that there is still more work to do in order to fully achieve Dr. King’s dream and Burton agreed.

“I think there’s still a little bit more to do, we do have a lot to achieve at this moment in time but I do believe we’ll be able to get there,” Wash said.

“I think part of the dream is completed but I don’t think that the whole dream is completed. It’s not complete until we have all equal education, all equal civil rights,” Burton said.