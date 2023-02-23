WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A D.C. business owner is leading an effort to oust his local councilwoman.

Pablo Ortiz Jr. is the founder of Aurora Market, a shop in Park View that aims to provide nutritional food resources in an underserved community. He’s been in business for just over a year.

However, his market has repeatedly been the target of attacks by one specific person.

He claimed that requests for help made to councilwoman Brianne Nadeau did nothing to stop the attacks.

“The lack of responses from her office, then her unscheduled trip to Aurora Market during our lunch rush, it was very clear her efforts weren’t genuine,” he said.

Ortiz said after going public with his complaints, others shared similar stories.

“A lot of customers came in person, several dozen expressing their experience with her representation,” he said. “Many of which the feedback was there was really a lack of concern.”

It’s why he’s now leading the charge to recall Nadeau.

Ortiz has been posting to social media organizing a meeting Saturday where attendees will discuss the recall process. He said nearly 100 people have called, emailed or reached out on social media expressing interest.

He said issues with crime, public safety and development are among the reasons people support a recall.

“You’re an elected representative of Ward 1. So, let’s focus on the Ward 1’s needs. And right now, it’s very apparent that the needs of Ward 1 isn’t the priority,” he said.

The process to recall an elected official doesn’t happen overnight.

According to the Board of Elections, registered voters must first file a notice of intent to recall. That cannot be filed within the first or last 365 days of the elected official’s term. Once that’s submitted, the petitioner can begin gathering signatures of support. Signatures from 10% of voters in the ward are required.

Ortiz believes that is doable.

However, at least one other business owner doesn’t agree with Ortiz’s sentiment.

“That doesn’t represent the majority of the business owners on Georgia Avenue and Parkview,” said Frederick Utu, owner of St. Vincent Wine on Georgia Avenue.

Utu opened up his restaurant and wine shop just before the pandemic began. He said Nadeau was helpful during the process and that she is responsive to constituents.

“Councilwoman Nadeau’s office was incredibly helpful, essential, instrumental in helping us navigate that path in leading up to opening,” he said. “Our interactions with her office was always positive, always helpful.”

Utu acknowledged that there are problems in Ward 1, but he said he doesn’t believe a recall is the solution.

“There are real issues in Park View, we see it every day,” he said. “To lay them at the feet of any one councilmember, I don’t think is the solution to the problem.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for councilmember Nadeau’s office said, “Councilmember Nadeau has always had a strong focus on supporting Ward 1 businesses and residents. She has actively pushed a holistic approach to public safety that includes policing, victims’ services, mental health services and more. The residents of Ward 1 asked Councilmember Nadeau just three months ago to serve them again and she is committed to doing so.”

Nadeau was first elected as the Ward 1 council person in 2014. She was reelected in 2018 and 2022.