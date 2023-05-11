WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The latest crime data in the 1000 block of H Street Northeast, shows a slight increase in burglaries and a noticeable increase in car thefts.

The data covers the last three months within a one-mile radius of the corridor.

“It’s changing, it’s changing, it makes you ponder,” said Dexter Riley, who has been a barber on the popular corridor for 28 years.

Lately, he has been taking precautions. He now prefers to end his shift a little early.

“I don’t stay as late as I used to, doing 12-to-13-hour shifts, I maybe do 7 to 9,” Riley said.

Mike Velasquez, commissioner of the African National Congress commented on the change in tone from the community

“The latest crime pattern is just another example of the wrong direction that H. St. is headed. We need to bring everything to bear to halt this trend and I’m confident we can,” he said.

He said he was hopeful the city would work to implement strategies and reverse this trend.

“Residents have moved. Others are agonizing about whether they can stay. Business owners feel targeted. It’s hard to keep asking them to hang in there.” Velasquez said. When asked about what can be done he said it would need to be a team effort.

“I have great respect for the leadership and the patrol officers of the First District. But, MPD cannot do this alone… I’d also really like to see H Street Main Street step up here as a substantial partner in these efforts.”