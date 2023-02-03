WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People were out braving dangerously low temperatures in the DMV on Friday. Sightseers were bundled up at the Lincoln Memorial as wind whipped through the air.

“I dress in layers. You kind of get used to it in upstate New York. Wear geeky hats,” said Andrea Robinson, who is visiting the District. “We’ve had an easy winter, so that makes it a little better and you know it’s February. It’s going to come to an end soon.”

Robinson said the freezing temperatures are actually making her trip better.

“There are fewer people out, you don’t have to worry about crowds, unless you go to a museum,” she said.

At the Sculpture Garden, people braved the cold on the ice rink.

“It’s the wind that’s bad. If you’re going the right direction, it hits you in the face. It’s pretty intense,” said Alexis Wade, who was ice skating for her birthday.

Mario Castro, who was skating with his MBA cohort group, said adrenaline was keeping them warm.

“We’re having fun so we don’t feel it so much,” he said. “It’s a lot of their first time because they’re international students. I told everyone to dress warmly because we knew it would be cold.”

At 5 p.m. Friday, the District declared a Cold Emergency. That means more services are available to people who need them. To request shelter, dial 3-1-1.