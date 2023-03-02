WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was killed in a stabbing on Thursday evening. Officials said that bystanders inside Petworth Library intervened, disarming the attacker and allowing police to take him into custody.

Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict said that police were called to the library just before 7 p.m. for a stabbing that he said was targeted.

Benedict said that both individuals were homeless or unhoused. One of them followed the other into the library and stabbed him in the neck.

People inside the library intervened and took the knife from the attacker.

“After watching the video, they intervened. They stopped this individual from continuing his attack. They disarmed him. They held him until police arrived,” said Benedict.

Police took the man into custody when they arrived. The victim was pronounced dead.

Benedict said there is no threat to the public and the library was open.