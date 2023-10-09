WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hundreds gathered in the District on Sunday to show their support for the Palestinian people.

“I decided to attend today in my personal capacity because I wanted to show solidarity and support with the Palestinian people who have been struggling under apartheid and who had been struggling for basic human rights for decades now,” said Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Zainab Chaudry.

This comes two days after Hamas, a Palestinian Islamic militant group launched a surprise attack from Gaza.

Israel then declared war on Sunday and promised to retaliate against the militant group.

More than 1,100 people have been killed and thousands have been wounded on both sides, according to AP.

Chanudry said people from all walks of life were at the rally outside of the White House Sunday.

“There wasn’t just Muslims or Palestinians. There was a very strong Interfaith showing,” she said.

She said people around the DMV are left with conflicting emotions. Some expressed anger toward the Palestinian people while others – especially those at the rally – were somber, concerned as to what might happen next in the conflict.

“My immediate thought was concern for innocent life, what the consequences are going to be, what this will mean for civil society,” said Chaudry.