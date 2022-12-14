WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—People in the District are stocking up on winter weather supplies, as the first weather event of the winter season approaches.

“(I’m getting) salt for the sidewalks,” said Alex Boozier, who was shopping at Ace Hardware in Glover Park Wednesday. “It makes me nervous that tomorrow is rain, or snow or sleet. I don’t know what to expect and I want to be proactive.”

Boozier said she is most concerned about getting her kids to school in the morning.

“I’m mostly worried about the commute to school. Sometimes the kids and I take the bus, sometimes we walk,” she said.

“Get your salt now. Get your batteries. Get prepared for the next major storm that we will have,” said Cornelius Magee, Assistant Store Manager at the Glover Park Ace.

He said it’s important to stock up early.

“We’re starting to sell out of the five-gallon 40-pound buckets,” he said. “One of my tips is to get your salt early. Get it now, let this be the first of future storms.”

Magee said the store also has shovels, ice scrappers, hand warmers, gloves, hats and more.

The District Snow Team began treating overpasses, bridges and highways with brine Tuesday night in order to be proactive and prevent road freezing.

Metro is warning people to be prepared for possible impacts to service. Riders should allow for extra time and be careful on platforms and escalators.