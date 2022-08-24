WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Park Service cleared out the homeless encampment sitting at 9th and K Streets, Northwest, on Tuesday, August 24.

Many of the homeless residents who turned the Mount Vernon Triangle park into their home tell DC News Now that they had no idea where they would go next. Anthony, one of the men who had been staying there, said, “I feel like it ain’t fair, cause it’s a lot of good people that need (help) and deserve it.”

While the National Park Service headed up the clearing of the encampment, Spokesperson Mike Litterst said the city was working with them to provide services to the unhoused individuals staying in the park. The Department of Human Services was represented on site as crews started clearing everything out.

The D.H.S. representative said their hope was to have all of the unhoused residents out of the park by the time N.P.S. arrived. They also encouraged the people to take advantage of the city’s shelter services. “I don’t know, cause if that was the case, we would already be in shelters,” Anthony said in response. “Sometimes they’re not clean; people steal your stuff,” he added.

Anthony said this is not the first time he has been forced out of a park, and he is not alone in that. However, N.P.S. said the organization follows C.D.C. guidelines and only come in and clear encampments when there is a serious risk to public health and safety.

“These two sites, we have seen a number of issues in recent weeks,” Litterst explained. He said in the last 60 days, there have been over 25 arrests in the park, two guns and more than $12,000 worth of drugs seized from the sites. He said, “There’s clearly a threat, not only to the residents of these encampments, but to local businesses and local residents.”

Even though the parks will be cleared of tents, the areas will be fenced off for at least a few months as the park is restored.