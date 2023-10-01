WASHINGTON, D.C. (DC News Now)–A sense of relief settled over the National Mall Saturday night as Congress passed a 45-day spending bill that averts a partial shutdown of the federal government.

“They need their money,” said Larry Juhans, at the National Mall for the World Culture Festival. “I think that’s important because the people need to be working right now.”

The votes by Congress came during the second day of the festival, as the District plays host for the first time.

The event highlights cultures from more than 180 countries and promotes unity.

“I like seeing the different cultures and the music,” said Cheryl McGrady. “Of course, I’m a music fan, so I really like them and the food was really good.”

People will be able to continue enjoying the festival, as Sunday’s final day will happen as scheduled regardless of a partial shutdown. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the National Park Service announced an agreement Friday that will allow access to the National Mall for the event.

“It’s nice, orderly. It’s great,” McGrady said.

President Biden is expected to approve the bill.