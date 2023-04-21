WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Firefighters rescued someone from a burning apartment building Friday morning. They said that person had injuries that were life-threatening.

DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the fire at Fort Lincoln Senior Village, located in the 3200 block of Fort Lincoln Dr. NE, at 7:09 a.m. Five minutes later, the department said a second alarm had been called for the fire inside the 10-story apartment building.

Heavy flames and smoke were coming from the top floor, which is where the fire started. The department tweeted that crews rescued the person who had critical injuries and that they helped other people get to safety.

By 8:24 a.m., the fire was under control. DC Fire and EMS was working to make sure the building was safe so that as many people as possible could return to their apartments.

Medics took a second person to the hospital for evaluation.