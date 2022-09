WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a shooting in Northeast that left a person dead Thursday afternoon.

The police department tweeted about the shooting in the 3000 block of Adams St. NE at 1:06 p.m. In the tweet, it said MPD was looking for a black Chevrolet Impala that was involved.

VIto Maggiolo, spokesman for DC Fire and EMS, said the person who was shot died at the scene.