WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Catholic University of America (CUA) said Tuesday that someone who was shot near its campus in Northeast Monday night died.

The university said its Department of Public Safety received a report about the shooting near Monroe and 7th streets NE shortly before 10:20 p.m. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) first tweeted about the incident at 10:27 p.m.

CUA said it wasn’t clear if the person killed or the person responsible for the shooting had any connection to the school. Catholic’s Department of Public Safety said the shooter ran towards the nearby Metro station with a gun.

The shooting near the campus comes less than two weeks after a deadly shooting on the CUA campus on July 5. Maxwell Emerson, 25, a teacher and coach from Kentucky, was the person who was killed. MPD said officers arrested Jaime Maceo, 22, for the shooting.

In notifying the community about the shooting that took place on Monday, it added that it found out late Monday that a recent Catholic University graduate was hurt seriously on July 13 when a group of people attacked him around 4:45 p.m. as he was walking from the Metro station to his off-campus home near Brookland’s Finest. The university added that MPD still was looking for the people responsible for the attack.

A message to the school community said in part:

The increase in violent crime near our campus is a critical issue that requires serious attention, especially on the perimeter of our campus. We have asked for emergency meetings with the MPD’s Fourth and Fifth Districts to address the serious concerns we have about the crime that has occurred just footsteps away from our campus. The Catholic University of America

Police asked anyone with information about the incidents to contact them by contacting them anonymously through text at 50411 or by calling (202) 727-9099.