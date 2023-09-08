WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating after a man died two days after he was shot in D.C.

Police said that on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of 18th Street and Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

They found 23-year-old Brandon Gant of Southeast, D.C. who had been shot. He was inside a car.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services took Gant to the hospital. Police said that he died due to his injuries on Friday.

Police were asking that anyone with any information call police at 202-727-9099.