D.C. Fire and EMS helped evacuate a train after somebody was hit on the tracks. (Image courtesy of D.C. Fire and EMS via Twitter)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro suspended Red Line service Tuesday afternoon after a train hit someone between the Brookland and Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood stations in Northeast on Tuesday. Officials said that the person died.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said in a tweet just after 5:15 p.m. that the service suspension was from Fort Totten to NoMa-Gallaudet.

DC Fire and EMS said that they responded to the station. In a tweet posted around 5:45 p.m., it said that the response was a “recovery rather than a rescue.”

Firefighters and other first responders helped evacuate 115 passengers from the train that stopped because of the incident.