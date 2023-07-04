WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said that it was looking for a person who hit an officer with her car after she stole merchandise from a story Tuesday.

MPD said that she took the items from a business in the 2000 block of 8th St. NW. A store employee told a uniformed reserve officer who was in the area about the theft. The officer tried to stop the person, but police said she hit him with her car and drove off.

Images of the suspect that were captured by surveillance cameras. Image courtesy of MPD.

MPD said that the officer’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The person was driving a black Nissan Versa with a Texas tag. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.