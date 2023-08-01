WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A person is in the hospital after an apartment caught fire in Southeast D.C. according to DC Fire and EMS

DC Fire and EMS responded in the 4100 block of Livingston Rd SE. at around 4:00 a.m. on August 1. On scene they found fire showing from the 1st floor of a 3-story apartment building.

Multiple distressed residents were trapped on the upper floors due to fire in the hallways. Firefighters managed to knock down the fire and free those occupants by 4:50 a.m.

One resident suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.