WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police was investigating a gunshot at the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. One woman got a non-life-threatening injury and declined transport. Police do not currently know how she was injured.

Police said that they currently have a suspect in custody. They are currently working to determine what caused the shooting.

Riders can expect delays on both Green and Yellow line trains. More information will be posted on the @MetrorailInfo Twitter.