UPDATE 3/2 7:30 p.m. — Police said that they had a second person in custody.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol police officers had a noticeable presence in part of Northwest Thursday afternoon as they looked for one of two people whom they said were in a stolen car.

The U.S. Capitol Police said some of its officers approached a stolen car in the area of E Street and New Jersey Avenue NW. Two people ran away from the car. Officers took one into custody. They believed the second person was in an apartment and still were looking for him in the late afternoon.

USCP said officers spotted a weapon in the stolen car, which is why officers secured the area and had, what appeared to many, a large presence in the area. It added that officers did not believe that the situation had any connection to Congress.