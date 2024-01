WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said a person was injured after a car crashed into a food truck on 17th St and Constitution Ave NW late Monday night.

Fire and EMS officials said in a post on the X platform at 11:23 p.m., on January 1 that a vehicle had collided with the rear of a food truck resulting in a small fire.

Crews said they extinguished the fire and took one person to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

no other injuries were reported.