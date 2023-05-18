WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Park Police say a person was arrested for driving under the influence after being rescued from the Potomac River.

Officers say they first saw the person driving erratically in the area of Ohio Drive Southwest and Buckeye Drive Southwest around 1:50 a.m., Thursday. The officer that observed the vehicle was on foot and was unable to pursue it.

At around 2:00 a.m., another officer discovered the vehicle in a shallow section of the Potomac River near Inlet Bridge.

DC Fire and EMS say they arrived to find the driver on the hood of their vehicle in the Potomac. Rescuers were able to bring the driver ashore unharmed. Park Police subsequently arrested the driver.