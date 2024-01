WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A person was rescued from the water near Capital Cove Marina on Sunday afternoon.

At 2:16 p.m., DC Fire and EMS said in a post on the X platform that a small sailboat overturned with one person in the water. That person was rescued by a chase boat.

Fireboats will assist with righting the sailboat, the post said.

The person who was in the water was uninjured.