WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A person is in critical condition after trespassing into a secure area of Union Station and being shocked on top of a train, according to Amtrak.

D.C. Fire and EMS first reported a person injured by electrical charge on top of a rail car at around 10 a.m. via Twitter.

In the hours since then rescue operations successfully cut power to the car and extracted the person.

The person was transported to a local hospital by EMS, at the time of transport the victim was suffering serious life-threatening injuries.

Amtrak is currently working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.