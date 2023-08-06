WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a person was stabbed in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning.

MPD said that at about 3 a.m., they responded to the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Ave. for the report of a stabbing with a knife.

Police said the incident happened when the victim asked the suspect to leave their apartment. It was reported that the victim and the suspect know each other.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled before police arrived.