WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in D.C. on Thursday.

D.C. Fire and EMS said in a post at 6:55 p.m. that firefighters were responding to the 700 block of Irving St. NW for a fire on the second floor of a two-story row dwelling.

In an update shared just before 7:10 p.m., officials said that the visible fire had been put out, but crews were checking for any extensions.

Firefighters rescued the person, and that person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is in “stable condition.”

No other injuries were reported. Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.