WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A car crashed at a 90-degree angle over Watts Branch Creek on Wednesday, leaving a person trapped inside.

The crash happened in the 4300 block of Burroughs Ave. NE where DC Fire and EMS say the car went through a fence into the woods and dangled over the creek. The rescue squad was able to secure the car and get the victim out.

(DC Fire and EMS)

(DC Fire and EMS)

(DC Fire and EMS)

The person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

DC Fire and EMS said rescue crews had to use an “array of specialized tools” to get the person out of their car.