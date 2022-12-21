WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department released pictures of the person they say shot two people Saturday, Dec. 17, killing one of them.

Officers were in the 2400 block of 18th St. NW in Adams Morgan around 1:20 a.m. after they received a report of gunfire. They found Avon Perkins, 30, of Baltimore, Md. and a woman shot. Perkins died there. DC Fire and EMS took the woman to the hospital. Police said here injuries weren’t life-threatening.

On Wednesday, MPD released three pictures of the person wanted for the shooting.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing. People can call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or submit information anonymously through the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.