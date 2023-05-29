WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images of the person accused of shooting and killing a teenager late Sunday morning on a Metro Green Line train.

In addition to releasing the picture Monday, MPD identified the person who died as 17-year-old Brendan Ofori of Fort Washington, Md.

At about 11:40 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department and MPD officers responded to the Navy Yard Metro Station for a report of a shooting victim on a train.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Ofori, who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Police said the actually happened while the train was between the L’Enfant Plaza and Waterfront stations. The Metro train operator was alerted to the shooting as the train arrived at Navy Yard.

Surveillance image of person wanted for deadly shooting on a train on Metro’s Green Line on May 28, 2023. (Metropolitan Police Department)

MPD asked that anyone who recognized the person seen in the surveillance images to help them identify and find him.