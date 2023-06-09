WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Pet expert, Charlotte Reed, and her dog, Wally, join us in the DC News Now studio to share tips on how to take care of your pets during the summer weather.

When the weather is warm it activates fleas and ticks, so Reed talks about affordable flea and tick products that she says, “work just as well as the pricier options.”

This time of the year also comes with lots of debris and allergens in the air, and our furry friends can act as a dust mop pulling all that dirt onto their coats. Reed advises owners to wash their pets’ coats, so they don’t spread allergens all over your home.

She also tells us that pets need sunscreen too and recommends spray-on sunscreen which can be easily applied all over your fur baby.

When going out, pet owners can prepare for the heat by carrying small dogs in their bags, having them wear shoes, or bringing a portable water bowl.