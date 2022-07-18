WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An apparent D.C. native started a Change.org petition in an effort to see that the city’s Wegmans location includes made-to-order sandwiches.

In the petition’s description, user Colin Murchie outlines his despair at the “ranked caskets” of prepackaged deli subs offered at the store in Washington. He rants at length, claiming that the lack of made-to-order sandwiches is all about “commodification” and the company’s motivation to make a bigger profit with the prepackaged items.

As of early Monday afternoon, the petition had 176 of the 200 signatures Murchie hoped to get. HIs goal was to send a message to Wegmans, and he concluded his petition with the following:

“We, the undersigned, urge Wegmans to reject mediocrity, take one stand against the commoditization of the human experience, and restore the ministry and practice of live sandwich making to the DC Wegman’s.”