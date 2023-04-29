WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department, MPD has released a picture of Michael Carrion, 56. He is believed to still be in the District.

Carrion, according to MPD, is wanted on an arrest warrant in New Jersey and is believed to be the person responsible for a theft of $970 in cash last Saturday at Pearl’s Bagels.

Security cameras captured a man in a ball cap as he told the manager on duty he was there to inspect fire safety equipment in the kitchen. That person presented phony billing statements and left after he received the money.

Pittsburgh, PA. Police also want Carrion. They claim he committed at a restaurant on August 4, 2022. The suspect in that crime claimed to be with the fire department. It’s the same story in about a handful of other crimes around the country over the last 10 years. In each of them, the restaurants paid the suspect in cash.

“Inspectors will never ask for cash payment, checks, anything like that,” said DC Fire Marshal Deputy Chief Mitchell Kannry

There are other ways, according to Kannry, to tell if you can tell if it’s a real fire department inspector.

“There’s not always a time where things will be scheduled ahead of time. So there might be times where an inspector comes in unannounced,” Kannry said. “But, they’ll always be on official duty, in official uniform, and with their identification.”

D.C. Fire and EMS says someone also impersonated a fire inspector in June 2022. That person made off with $600 cash from the business along Connecticut Avenue NW. It’s not clear if that one is connected to what happened at Pearl’s Bagels.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to Carrion’s arrest and indictment.