Washington (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Poice Department Detectives are investigating a stabbing that took place in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast, according to a report.

At 7:40 p.m. on September 6, officers responded to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival they found a man suffering from a stab wound. The man was brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera, police have released the photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the TIP LINE at 50411. Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.