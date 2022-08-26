WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from D.C. Metropolitan Police Department have released photos of a man wanted for shooting two people, according to a press release. At 10:41 pm. on August, 25, in the 700 block of 7th Street, Northwest officers responded to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival they discovered an adult man and woman having been non-fatally shot. Victims were transported to hospital for treatment.

Police have released photos taken from a neaby surveilance camera and are asking the public for assistance in identifying the pictured suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the TIP LINE at 50411. Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.