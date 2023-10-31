WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Firefighters rescued one person from an apartment fire in D.C. on Tuesday evening.

DC Fire and EMS said in a post shortly after 5:40 p.m. that crews were responding to a fire on Fendall Street, SE.

In an update, officials said that the fire was on the second floor of an apartment in the 2000 block of Fendall St., SE. The fire had extended to the back porch of the building.

(Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

Firefighters removed one person from the building who was being evaluated. No other injuries were reported.