WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Fire and EMS shared pictures after a car crashed into a building in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and EMS said that the crash happened in the 7300 block of Georgia Avenue NW. The building was under renovation and unoccupied at the time of the crash.

First responders evaluated the driver of the car for a possible minor injury.

They said that there were no issues with the building’s structural integrity after the crash.