WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire broke out between the walls of two buildings in Northwest D.C. on Friday, officials said.

DC Fire and EMS said in a post just after 4:05 p.m. that firefighters had responded to the 1600 block of 14th St. NW. The fire had started between two commercial buildings.

Officials said that the fire was out and under control as of 4:40 p.m. No injuries were reported.