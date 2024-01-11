WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police in the District released photos of a man whom they say intentionally shot at a person in a vehicle on Jan. 4 in Southeast.

Officers said that the person who was hit was driving in the 1600 block of Butler St. SE around 4:05 p.m. when the man pictured opened fire at the vehicle.

Suspect wanted for opening fire at vehicle in Southeast (Metropolitan Police Department)

The driver was not injured, although the vehicle had damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.