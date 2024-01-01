WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was asking for help in identifying a suspect who is behind an armed carjacking that happened in Southeast D.C.

Police said that on Dec. 16, at about 4:40 p.m., two suspects approached the victim while he was inside his car in the 300 block of K St. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim while the other suspect got the victim out of the car.

The suspects then drove away.

Police released the below image of one of the suspects.

Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone with information should call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.