WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department asked people for help in identifying the person who shot a man in Southeast on Friday, Dec. 9.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Langston Pl. SE. When police arrived, they found the man who’d been shot. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

MPD released surveillance images of the accused shooter wearing a balaclava (cap covering the head neck and mouth) as well as the car in which the person left the area.

Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone with information about what happened can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or by texting tips to 50411.