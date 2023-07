WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fire and EMS were called to a house in D.C. after a tree fell on the roof Friday evening.

Officials said in a tweet just after 6:40 p.m. that the tree fell on a house in the 4500 block of Blagden Ave. NW.

They said that there was “significant structural damage.”

Everyone inside the home evacuated safely.