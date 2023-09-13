WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Pickleball is about to “take over” the National Mall — the Trust for the National Mall and Humana announced Wednesday that the first pickleball tournament there would be taking place in September.

The tournament will take place from September 28 to 30, organizers said. The event will have “180 hours of free court time for nearly 800 Picklers across all skills and abilities.”

This inaugural event will celebrate the life-changing benefits of pickleball and America’s seniors — the pioneers of this wildly popular, highly accessible, and multi-generational sport. In parallel, the National Mall of Pickleball will drive support for the preservation of the National Mall as a vibrant space where all are welcome to connect, unite, reflect, and recreate. Statement from the Trust for the National Mall and Humana

Organizers said that the three-day event will have a variety of programs, including:

Celebrity “Mall of Famers” matches, featuring emcee, color commentator, actor, comedian and veteran Rob Riggle.

Media tournament and showdown.

Recreation league tournament for DMV-area picklers.

An exhibition match with D.C.’s new Major League Pickleball team.

Free on-site pickleball lessons and clinics with pros from the DC Pickleball Team.

Court and clinic bookings open at noon on Thursday — you can make reservations here. Organizers will have paddles and balls that participants can borrow.