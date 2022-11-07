WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police put out pictures of the person they say is responsible for the murder of a teenage boy in Northwest on Nov. 4.

The Metropolitan Police Department said someone shot Makai Green, 15, around 4:40 p.m. that day. Medics took Green to the hospital where he died.

On Monday, MPD released pictures of the person whom they believe killed the 15-year-old boy.

Metropolitan Police Department

They also released pictures of the Mercedes-Benz in which they said they thought the person left the area of the shooting. They described the car as a “vehicle of interest.”

Metropolitan Police Department

The Metropolitan Police Department said a reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Green’s murder. People can call (202) 727-9099 or submit information to the MPD’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a message to 50411.