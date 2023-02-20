A new underground museum, restrooms, and bookstore is set to open in 2026

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One of Washington D.C.’s most iconic destinations is about to get a major addition.

Today, on Presidents’ Day, the National Park Service (NPS) announced a new, $69-million, 15,000-square feet museum that’ll be built directly underneath the landmark.

“The undercroft of the Lincoln Memorial, long hidden from public view, offers a fascinating setting to learn more about America’s 16th president and the memorial that honors him,” said Jeff Reinbold, the superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks.

NPS is calling it an “immersive” museum that will tell the story of the Lincoln Memorial, while also highlighting how the attraction has become a backdrop for some of America’s most important chapters, including the site of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech.

The undercroft, which consists of a tall grid of concrete columns, is normally off-limits to the public. But once the new museum is open, floor-to-ceiling glass walls will allow visitors to see the foundation of the 100-year-old memorial.

Rendering of floor-to-ceiling viewing window showing the Lincoln Memorial undercroft. (National Park Service)

But the massive new museum isn’t the only change coming.

The revitalization project also includes new restrooms, a larger bookstore, and a refurbished elevator.

“For more than a century, the Lincoln Memorial has been the crucible of American democracy, an enduring platform for free speech, the site of civil protests that still shape society, and the scene of national celebrations,” said Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation.

Rendering of the entrance to the Lincoln Memorial undercroft exhibit. (National Park Service)

Rendering of floor of the immersive theater in the Lincoln Memorial undercroft. with images of the memorial and its history projected onto the undercroft foundations. (National Park Service)

Rendering showing tactile exhibit about the Lincoln Memorial statue in the Lincoln Memorial undercroft. Construction of this project will begin in March 2023. (National Park Service)

Construction is expected to begin in March. NPS officials say they hope to have the project complete by 2026, which would coincide with the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The memorial, including the steps and chamber featuring the marble statue of Abraham Lincoln sitting down, will remain open during construction. However, the current basement-area exhibits, restrooms, and the elevator will close this spring. Temporary restrooms and a handicapped-accessible lift will be available while the renovation work is underway.